Mackay dad onto a winner

GREAT IDEA: Todd Laister was shocked by the massive response to his Mackay Adventure Dads group idea, which is now going ahead. Ashley Pillhofer

FATHER'S Day was the perfect day for Todd Laister to reveal a plan he has been working on for weeks.

The father of one pitched his idea of a dad's group and boy did other guys love it.

Mr Laister shared the struggle he sometimes faces bonding with his four-year-old son.

"I know there are other blokes out there like myself who are a little old school and struggle with the whole 'feelings' thing," he said. "Although we have a great relationship, I have found that Leo (my son) and I bond the most when we are doing something I enjoy, such as camping, fishing, all the outdoors sort of stuff."

And so the Mackay Adventure Dads group was born.

Mr Laister said the idea of the group is to make a place where kids and their dads can bond through hands-on activities.

"What I've found is not many people have that relationship [with their kids] and this is an avenue for them to do it," he said.

As well as bringing together kids and their dads, Mr Laister said the MAD group would also help fathers and kids make friends.

After posting in the Mackay Classifieds Facebook group, the post garnered hundreds of comments and almost 500 dads have joined the offical MAD group.

One comment said a lot of fathers in Mackay needed a group like this.

"They'll see other dads showing love, warmth and patience and learn that it's not a healthy 'bloke thing' to be cold and disengaged... get stuck into this Dads," he wrote.

The group is moving full steam ahead with a day out already on the cards.

Mr Laister said while the group was designed for fathers, children with single mothers wouldn't miss out if another bloke in their life, like an uncle or a family friend wanted to bring them along.