Mackay lightning: man rushed to hospital
A MAN has had a close call with a lightning strike in South Mackay.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man who was in his 20s, was standing in Tom Treacy Street when the lightning bolt struck the ground about 100 metres away.
According to the spokesman he had not sustained any injuries.
#SouthMackay - paramedics have assisted a patient that experienced some minor effects after lightning reportedly struck 100m away at 11.08am. The patient has no injuries and has been transported stable to Mackay Hospital as a precaution.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) March 6, 2019