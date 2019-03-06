Mackay lightning: man rushed to hospital

STORM: A MAN in his hospital in a stable condition after the effects of a lightning strike in South Mackay.

STORM: A MAN in his hospital in a stable condition after the effects of a lightning strike in South Mackay. Callum Hegge

A MAN has had a close call with a lightning strike in South Mackay.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man who was in his 20s, was standing in Tom Treacy Street when the lightning bolt struck the ground about 100 metres away.

According to the spokesman he had not sustained any injuries.