STORM: A MAN in his hospital in a stable condition after the effects of a lightning strike in South Mackay.
News

Mackay lightning: man rushed to hospital

Rainee Shepperson
by
6th Mar 2019 12:45 PM
A MAN has had a close call with a lightning strike in South Mackay.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man who was in his 20s, was standing in Tom Treacy Street when the lightning bolt struck the ground about 100 metres away.

According to the spokesman he had not sustained any injuries. 

Mackay Daily Mercury

