Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ryan Christopher Neville Turmaine, 24, of Mackay, faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Ryan Christopher Neville Turmaine, 24, of Mackay, faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Facebook
Crime

Mackay man robs Nick's IGA at fork-point, police allege

by Luke Mortimer & Ashley Pillhofer
24th Jan 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 7:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE identity of a Mackay man accused of wielding a fork in the midst of a string of armed robberies across the city has been revealed.

Ryan Christopher Neville Turmaine, 24, will remain behind bars for now in the face of 20 charges.

Turmaine fronted Mackay Magistrates Court in custody on Wednesday, after presenting himself to Mackay Police Station on Tuesday.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer read out the charges against Turmaine, including armed robbery, burglary and car theft.

Turmaine remained quiet throughout his relatively brief appearance.

Mr Dwyer said it was alleged Turmaine held-up Nick's IGA at Bridge Road, Mackay, while armed with a fork which was stolen from the shop, on December 7, 2018.

Turmaine is also alleged to have robbed the same store while armed with a knife 39 days later, on January 15 this year.

One day earlier, on January 14, it's alleged Turmaine assaulted a person with intent to steal while armed with a knife.

Turmaine has also been charged with three counts of unlawful use of vehicles between December 31, 2018 and January 15, this year, the arson of a car, also on January 15, and the burglary of an Eimeo home on October 7, 2018.

Other allegations include assault, stealing a wallet, dishonestly using stolen credit cards, stealing fuel, evading fares and contravening a police direction.

Turmaine did not enter pleas to the charges, some of which are destined to go to a higher court.

Defence lawyer Phillip Moore said he was seeking briefs of evidence detailing some of the charges before the court.

Turmaine did not apply for bail through Mr Moore.

He will remain in custody until the case is next raised on April 10.

mackay mackay court mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    How 15 minutes of exercise can beat blues

    premium_icon How 15 minutes of exercise can beat blues

    Health Doing just 15 minutes of vigorous exercise a day may be enough to substantially cut a person’s risk of developing depression, a study suggests.

    'Stumpy' speeds up return to the field

    premium_icon 'Stumpy' speeds up return to the field

    Rugby League REBELS get boost as warrior returns to training.

    Jail visitor gets week behind bars

    premium_icon Jail visitor gets week behind bars

    Crime Officers discover knife, prohibited drug in pre-entrance search

    SuperCoach is back bigger and better in 2019

    premium_icon SuperCoach is back bigger and better in 2019

    Sport Here’s some of what you can look forward to