DE-STRESS: Dog masseuse Lisa Thompson gives canine Louie a relaxing massage. Emma Murray
Mackay masseuse expands her service to dogs and cats

20th Nov 2018 6:44 PM

ARE you looking to spoil your fur-baby this Christmas? Perhaps a relaxing massage will fit the bill.

Qualified veterinary nurse and massage therapist Lisa Thompson has been calming down stressed pets for the last two months as a dog masseuse. She then decided to create a business out of her two passions.

"I was massaging clients and they would tell me how they took their dogs to Rockhampton and Townsville to be massaged," she said.

"I've worked with animals for more than 20 years so I thought why not bring that service to Mackay."

Ms Thompson created Urban Tails Pet Massage and provides relief to dogs with anxiety, sore muscles and arthritis.

"Dogs get sore muscles just like humans do, particularly those that do a lot of exercise," Ms Thompson said.

"I also find massage is really great for releasing tension in dogs after they've had surgery or after travel.

"Show dogs and sporting dogs also really benefit from massage - it helps them perform better."

Ms Thompson operates Urban Tails as a mobile service, but is hoping to work out of a Mackay vet surgery in the coming months.

She caters for dogs of all sizes and is looking at offering cat massages in the future.

In 2019, Ms Thompson will be completing a course in dog rehabilitation so she can better assist dogs with injuries.

