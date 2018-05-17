Menu
Items seized from a Beaconsfield property by Mackay Police yesterday
Items seized from a Beaconsfield property by Mackay Police yesterday
Mackay raid uncovers huge drug haul, $65K cash

Madura Mccormack
17th May 2018 9:28 AM | Updated: 9:46 AM

MACKAY Police have seized $65,000 worth of cash and more than a thousand MDMA pills after a raid in Beaconsfield on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers from the Mackay District Tactical Crime Squad and Tactical Operations Team executed a search warrant at an address on Galasheils St about 1.30pm.

Police seized $65,000 in cash money, about 1600 MDMA pills, and marijuana.

 

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith of Mackay District said tackling drug-related crime and particularly those involved in the supply of illegal drugs is a top priority.

"Today's efforts demonstrate what can be achieved when the community and police work together," he said.

"Accordingly, we encourage more members of the community come forward with information."

Investigations are ongoing with more charges expected to be laid.

A 38-year-old man is in police custody following the discovery and is due to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court today.

beaconsfield cash drugs mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay police mdma
