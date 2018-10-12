Mackay still waiting for crucial black lung centre

A BLACK lung treatment and prevention centre promised to Mackay still has no timeline to construction, despite 17 months of waiting.

The tabling of the 'Black Lung, White Lies' report to parliament in May 2017 recommended that a Mine Safety and Health Authority be established in Mackay.

The MSHA was a proposed centre to oversee investigations into mine safety and hygiene, conduct medical research, conduct training and provide medical specialists to assist diagnosis and treatment of mine dust diseases.

After 17 months, Mackay is still waiting for any announcement about the recommended centre.

Whitsunday MP , Jason Costigan was part of the bipartisan Coal Workers' Pneumoconiosis Select Committee responsible for drafting the recommendations.

He's been frustrated by the inaction on the MSHA recommendation.

"We've had more hold-ups here than the Kelly gang," he said.

Mr Costigan is accusing the state government of procrastinating on the development of the new centre.

"It's almost as if the Palaszczuk Labor government has hoped that the coal workers, their families, local media and everyone else has forgotten about it," he said.

The Palaszczuk government has committed to a $25 million investment into reforms as a result of the black lung report. The Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy, Dr Anthony Lynham said the government had released a focus paper and continues to consult with mine employees and employers.

"We make no apologies for continuing to consult before we make significant and far-reaching decisions that could affect thousands of mine workers," he said.

Mackay local member, Julianne Gilbert has defended Labor's roll-out of the recommendations.

Ms Gilbert said changes had been made to protect to miners' health through preventative and early detection reforms. "Its about saving lives and making sure every worker who goes to work goes home safe," she said.

"At the moment we have the department doing work around oversight so no-one is left without support."

However, Ms Gilbert was unable to say if a timeline had been established for the MSHA.

"That recommendation is very complex. We need to have the right people and the right resources there. And so it's something that needs to be done properly," she said.

The CFMEU has said while it supported the recommended MSHA, Industry Safety and Health Representative, Jason Hill said, "our focus is on at the pointy end at the moment."

"We prioritise the ones that we think that are going to get us the quickest outcomes in protecting the miners from the dust disease," he said.