Mackay woman allowed to raise bunny in Queensland

Kiarra Kolhorst has adopted a bunny legally in Queensland due to a loophole known as the 'Magician's Law' Ashley Pillhofer

DEXTER is one of the very, very few legal rabbits in Queensland.

Owner Kiarra Kolhorst said she managed to adopt her bouncing bunny through a loophole in biosecurity restriction laws that prohibit the ownership of rabbits.

"I had wanted one since I was a little kid basically and I had heard there was a 'magician's licence' but I wasn't sure it was actually true," she said.

The Exhibited Animals Act 2015 is colloquially known as the magician's licence because it allows the legal ownership of the restricted species if the animal is being kept for an approved purpose including forms of public entertainment and scientific research purposes.

"The lady in Brisbane was helping me with the licence, you can do it basically for educational purposes or for entertainment," she said.

"So Dexter is basically for entertainment and we are starting to do children's birthday parties."

Ms Kolhorst said she felt bad the kids who meet Dexter will not be allowed to own their own rabbits.

"I just think it will make other people happy to meet a bunny, they are lovely animals," she said.

To maintain her licence, Ms Kolhorst will run educational entertainment events at children's birthday parties through her business.

Part of this requirement is to follow laws that require Dexter to exhibited more than once in each calendar month.