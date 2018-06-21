Mackay woman hit lover with car in 'absolutely stupid' move

A WOMAN who drove into her partner with enough force to crack the windscreen has been berated by a Mackay magistrate for her "absolutely stupid" actions.

The 45-year-old mother, from Beaconsfield, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted in Mackay Magistrates Court yesterday of driving without due care and attention and contravening a domestic violence order.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson told the court the woman, a passenger in the car, was having an argument with her partner as he drove along Bedford Rd on January 29.

He pulled the handbrake on in the middle of the road, got out of the car, and began walking on the footpath.

The woman hopped into the driver's seat and accelerated into the man, hitting him.

She then told him to get in and drove them home.

"When police spoke with the defendant's partner they saw a scratch on his left elbow that was bleeding," Ms Pearson said.

The woman, who was agitated and pacing, also berated her partner and shoved a wallet in his face while police were present.

The court was told a "stolen" $50 note was later found to be in the woman's possession.

Magistrate Mark Nolan said it was surprising she was not charged with anything higher than driving without due care and attention.

"Stupidly, absolutely stupidly, you got behind the vehicle and hit him with such force that you broke the windscreen," he said.

"Your behaviour was dreadful... I condemn your behaviour in both these matters."

The woman was sentenced to 12 months' probation.