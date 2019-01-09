Menu
DEFENDANT: Ebony Kaye Sayers, 21, of Mackay fronted Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Mackay woman linked to Christmas car-jacking in Brisbane

Luke Mortimer
9th Jan 2019 6:00 AM
A MACKAY woman Queensland Police have linked to a violent armed car theft in Brisbane on Christmas Eve appears destined to be released on bail.

When Ebony Kaye Sayers faced Mackay Magistrates Court in custody on Tuesday, Magistrate Damien Dwyer slammed an opposition to bail forwarded by a prosecutor.

Mr Dwyer described an affidavit tendered by Chelsea Pearson as containing "emotional rubbish" and detailing matters which were not before the court.

Continuing, Mr Dwyer quipped it wasn't as if "Jack the Ripper" had been involved.

"It's got nothing at all to do with this," he said.

Sayers has been charged with unlawful use of a vehicle, dated between December 23-30 at Brisbane. The 21-year-old has also been charged with receiving tainted property (a handbag) and possessing a glass drug pipe on January 7 at Mount Pleasant.

Mackay police Detective Senior Sergeant Jack Savage previously alleged Sayers and a boy, aged 15, were "charged with outstanding offences from that Brisbane incident".

On Tuesday in the court, Ms Pearson said police investigations were ongoing and further charges would likely be laid.

"The difficulty with this is there's a co-accused who's already been charged, so they should have done the investigation already," Mr Dwyer replied.

Mr Dwyer called a representative from Probation and Parole, who was unable to confirm whether Sayer would be returned to prison for breaching parole.

The case was adjourned to today, when Sayers was expected to apply for bail.

