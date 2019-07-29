Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mackay's Elizabeth Turner leaving court.
Mackay's Elizabeth Turner leaving court. Courier Mail
Breaking

Mackay mum in hospital after covering for millionaire son

Janessa Ekert
by
29th Jul 2019 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTHER accused of helping her son - who is facing cocaine trafficking charges in Mackay - flee the country is in hospital following her Australian Federal Police arrest.

The case against Elizabeth Anne Turner was briefly mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court this morning.

Mining businessman turned fugitive Markis Scott Turner is accused of being a major player in a multi-million dollar cocaine syndicate.

The millionaire was arrested in May 2011 and the case has not been finalised.

It is alleged he fled the country with the help of his mother in 2015.

Property and cash totalling $395,000 - which was provided to secure his bail - was forfeited to the court following his disappearance.

Markis Scott Turner was arrested in the Philippines.
Markis Scott Turner was arrested in the Philippines. Manila Standard

Mr Turner is currently in custody in the Philippines.

Solicitor Sean Gibbs, acting as town agent for Bosscher Lawyers, confirmed Ms Turner was today in Mackay Base Hospital.

The court heard she had been taken into custody yesterday and was in Mackay watch house when she had to be transported to hospital.

She is accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice and giving false testimony in relation to her son.

The case was adjourned to Thursday and there was no bail application.

drug tafficking elizabeth anne turner mackay crime mackay hospital mackay magistrates court markis scott turner
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 5 people to face Grafton Local court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 5 people to face Grafton Local court today

    News Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton court today, July 29

    VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

    VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

    News Here's a wrap-up of our local coverage from 21-27 July 2019

    YOUR SAY: Why do young adults leave the Valley?

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Why do young adults leave the Valley?

    Opinion Readers say there is one major reason young people leave

    Unsure of the path, but sure of a future in the Clarence

    premium_icon Unsure of the path, but sure of a future in the Clarence

    Local Faces 'That made me appreciate the Valley, seeing a different side of it'