Maclean artist's JADA entry takes flight

MACLEAN artist Cass Samms' arms draw shapes in the air, as she describes her artwork.

"It's about the scribbly moth and the little markings they make, but there's a three dimensional aspect to it where the paper comes out... and the paper curls out like the bark and reveals the trunk underneath,” she said.

"I want to say just go have a look,” she laughs.

The judges of the 2018 JADA did have a closer look at the work, titled Scribbly Moth Journey, selecting it as one of the finalists for the 2018 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award.

"This is the second time I've been a finalist, and it's really exciting - this year even more so because there's so many more entries and the prize money is more. Just being selected is amazing.”

Alongside her drawing, Ms Samms is known for her printmaking, ceramic and sculpture work, with a piece of her sculpture adorning the Grafton Regional Gallery courtyard.

"I've always drawn - in fact before anything else drawing was always a thing I did as a child, and continued through.”

Ms Sammssaid the inspiration came from observing the various patterns and marks that insects make.

Ms Samms said she had no grandiose hopes of winning.

"But to be the winner it would ... it would be huge,” she said.