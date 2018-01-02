SUPER STORM: Trail of destruction

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

MACLEAN residents, business owners and groups will awake today faced with a massive clean-up job after a supercell tore through the town with destructive winds yesterday.

As of late last night, the central business district was still cordoned off from traffic with power lines laying across the road, and many businesses still with structural and water damage.

One of the worst hit in yesterday's storm was the Maclean Showgrounds, with the group posting on their Facebook page last night that they would be out of action for a while, with a massive amount of work to be done.

Photos posted show the entire roof of the Jim Thompson pavilion ripped off, and the main pavilion having been knocked from its foundations, as well as their toilet facilities for campers being destroyed.

Across the road from the showground residents Ray and Barbara Mahoney-Smith described the force of the storm that pushed in their lounge room window.

"The rain hit the front, but then it seemed to hit all around," Ms Mahoney-Smith said. "There was hail, and there was a lot noise and we ran to the bathroom, and we heard the roof going and the furniture being smashed."

Ray Mahoney-Smith sits in his living room where the force of the storm pushed in their sliding glass door and wrecked furnitute MEGASHOTS PHOTOGRAPHY

The storm came quickly with an initial severe storm warning from the Bureau of Meteorology, and local storm chaser Megs Burgess captured the front coming through from a safe vantage point at Palmers Island.

She described the situation as a "nightmare" and "one of the biggest storms shes has ever been in" through her Facebook page.

The supercell stormfront captured by Megs Burgess from her vantage point looking across Palmers Island. MEGASHOTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Power was restored to many areas around Townsend at around 7.30pm, but the central areas of Maclean, and much of the islands to the north were still without power.

Power outages can be checked through the Essential Energy website.

Meanwhile images of the iconic Clarence Hotel have been beamed around the nation, with the storm making national news across all networks.

The hotel lost its roof, and powerlines fell across it and the neighbouring businesses, with the brick chimney ripped clean from the building, and much of the structure showing signs of damage.

