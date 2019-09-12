Menu
BATTLE: Kids compete in the 2018 NCF Clarence Under-13 grand final between Yamba Breakers and Maclean Bobcats.
Soccer

Maclean Bobcats gunning for junior grand final glory

Mitchell Keenan
by
12th Sep 2019 4:43 PM
JUNIOR GRAND FINALS: Maclean Bobcats had a difficult season in the Premier League but their junior sides are thriving with four teams qualifying for grand finals tomorrow and Saturday.

The Bobcats have always had a strong contingent of young stars and that is no different this year with the club looking poised to win at least one premiership over grand final day.

The under-15s will be first up tonight when they take on minor premiers Yamba Breakers, which will be a tough task as they have gone the entire season undefeated.

In the under-16s, the best two sides will go head to head in Maclean Black and minor premiers Westlawn Tigers while Maclean hope to utilise their underdog status in the under-14s and the under-12s look to defend their title.

GAME DAY: Maclean's under-15s and under-16s play tomorrow night at 6pm and 7.45pm, under-14s and under-12s play Saturday at 9.30am and 10.30am.

