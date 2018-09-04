Maclean Bobcats recognised with NCF Fair Play awards

RIGHT SPIRIT: Maclean Bobcats president Matt Farrell and Skye Davidson with the club's three Fair Play awards at the North Coast Football presentation night. INSET: Maclean Bobcats Premier League goalkeeper Alex Moffitt was named Goalkeeper of the Year.

RIGHT SPIRIT: Maclean Bobcats president Matt Farrell and Skye Davidson with the club's three Fair Play awards at the North Coast Football presentation night. INSET: Maclean Bobcats Premier League goalkeeper Alex Moffitt was named Goalkeeper of the Year. Brad Greenshields

FOOTBALL: There were no shortages of awards for Maclean at the North Coast Football senior presentation night, the Bobcats being rewarded for playing in the right spirit with a string of Fair Play awards.

Maclean's Men's Second Division North, Women's Second Division North and Men's Reserves, all received a Fair Play trophy in recognition of those teams' exemplary behaviour that promotes the spirit of fair play and compassion.

The success continued for the club as Men's Premier League goalkeeper Alex Moffitt topped off a great season when he was named Goalkeeper of the Year.

Bobcats president Matt Farrell said of the six teams in the club eligible for a Fair Play award, three of them won.

"It's good for the club, it shows our discipline is pretty good across the zone in three different competitions,” he said.

"It's great for the club, great for the players in three teams that they can control themselves and not annoy the refs and play the game in the right spirit, which is what it's all about at the end of the day.

"Our Reserves team has won the Fair Play award three times in four years, and our Women's Second Division North side didn't get a yellow card all season.”

Farrell said he was pleased to see Moffitt take home the Goalkeeper of the Year award against some tough competition.

"He was nominated against Westlawn Tigers' Charlie Moar and Boambee's Darcy Newell, and he was shocked with the win, but I was pretty confident he would have a chance of getting it,” Farrell said.

Club veteran Jarred Doyle was in the running for the highly coveted Player of the Year trophy but the most referees votes for the Men's Premier League season went to Boambee's Lachlan Moye.

"Jarred won it last year and was in the top five again this year, and he has been playing as good as he has ever,” Farrell said.