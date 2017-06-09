21°
Maclean Campdraft postponed due to wet

9th Jun 2017 7:07 PM
FOR ALL AGES: Cody Ensby on 'Peppy' competed in the Juvenile draft at the last Maclean Campdraft.
CAMPDRAFT: For the second year in a row Maclean Show Society have had to cancel the time-honoured Maclean Campdraft due to the heavy deluge predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology.

But this year not all hope has been lost with the show society hoping to set a new date later in the year to re-run the campdraft event.

Maclean Show Society Campdraft secretary Tammy Sutherland admitted it was a disappointing outcome for the organisers who had put months of planning into running the event.

"Everything was pretty much in place ready to go tomorrow morning,” Sutherland said yesterday. "But with this rain that we are predicted to get we just can't run the draft.

"It is frustrating for us as organisers after last year was also cancelled. We are a bit disappointed, a lot of work goes into it but we have to look after the cattle, the cattle owners and all the competitors.

"The Showground does not cope well with the water and it is just not worth the risk to the safety of anybody involved.”

According to the Bureau, a low pressure trough moving along the NSW coast is deepening, bringing with it the wet weather, as well as the possibility of thunderstorms.

Yamba could cop up to 70mm today and Grafton 45mm with the forecast predicting a very high chance of showers which could be heavy in the morning and afternoon.

Sutherland said the committee convened a meeting yesterday, where the final decision was made on postponing the event.

"It was going to be a full-on weekend with a little bit of everything for the whole family,” she said. "But with some of the competitors coming from such a long way away we had to make the decision as early as possible.

"We are looking at some dates later on this year, possibly around September time. We will come back bigger and better.”

Sutherland said people should keep an eye on the Maclean Show Society social media pages for any information about a rescheduled date.

Grafton Daily Examiner
