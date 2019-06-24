Maclean Chamber is looking for a leader

MOVING ON: Peter Gordon will be stepping down from the role as chamber president.

MOVING ON: Peter Gordon will be stepping down from the role as chamber president. Adam Hourigan

DO YOU have what it takes to lead the Maclean District Business Chamber?

Current president Peter Gordon is stepping away from the role, after nearly three years holding the reins he said it was time to take a break.

"I've sold all my business in Maclean. The chamber needs to be run by somebody with a business in the town,” Mr Gordon said.

He said the role is demanding, but rewarding and would best suit a semi-retired business owner who was up for meeting, and working with the entire community.

"You've got to be outgoing, you have to be prepared to meet everybody,” he said.

"You have to get along with the state and federal members, you have to get on well with council.

"You've got to be unbiased, you can't chase your own ideas or opinions.”

Mr Gordon said Maclean is rapidly growing, and it would be up to the chamber to help get the best out of the community.

"It's a well run little chamber, it's been operating for quite along time, there are people in it that have been in for 15 to 18 years,” he said.

"At the end of the day, it's all about the community.”

If you think this position is for you, contact secretary@macleanchamber. com.au.