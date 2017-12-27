Maclean collision victim still critical

The scene of a head on collision south of the Ferry Park turnoff on the Pacific Highway where two people died.

THE FEMALE passenger involved in the two-car fatal crash on the Pacific Highway near Maclean a fortnight ago remains in a critical but stable condition at Gold Coast University Hospital.

The woman was with her husband and son travelling in a Kia when they collided with a blue Hyundai hatchback about 4.24pm on Monday, December 11.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said the woman's son and husband had been transferred from Lismore Base Hospital to the Gold Coast to be with her.

"Her condition is critical but stable, which is a good sign, but even in that condition it could take a lengthy amount of time to recover," Insp Reid said.

The family is believed to be from Singapore.

Tragically, David and Carol Emert were killed in the crash. The couple were farewelled in St James Anglican Church in Maclean last week.

Son Christopher called his parents' 50-year journey together not a love story, but a love song, and said he would remember them not for what they did, but for the love song they sung to him, his family, and his community.