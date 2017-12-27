Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Maclean collision victim still critical

The scene of a head on collision south of the Ferry Park turnoff on the Pacific Highway where two people died.
The scene of a head on collision south of the Ferry Park turnoff on the Pacific Highway where two people died. Adam Hourigan
Jarrard Potter
by

THE FEMALE passenger involved in the two-car fatal crash on the Pacific Highway near Maclean a fortnight ago remains in a critical but stable condition at Gold Coast University Hospital.

The woman was with her husband and son travelling in a Kia when they collided with a blue Hyundai hatchback about 4.24pm on Monday, December 11.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said the woman's son and husband had been transferred from Lismore Base Hospital to the Gold Coast to be with her.

"Her condition is critical but stable, which is a good sign, but even in that condition it could take a lengthy amount of time to recover," Insp Reid said.

The family is believed to be from Singapore.

Tragically, David and Carol Emert were killed in the crash. The couple were farewelled in St James Anglican Church in Maclean last week.

Son Christopher called his parents' 50-year journey together not a love story, but a love song, and said he would remember them not for what they did, but for the love song they sung to him, his family, and his community.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Clarence Valley Council denies privacy laws breach

Clarence Valley Council denies privacy laws breach

THE way the NSW Government gained access to details of people who owned land near the site of the new Grafton jail has led CVC to consider a change to policies

Triple treat for Baylan on his big day

THE WHOLE TOOTH: Baylan Hall, 6 - got three lots of presents after having his birthday, Christmas and the tooth fairy visit on December 25.

Baylan got an extra surprise this Christmas

Greg's right royal zebra to honour friend

Grafton Men's Shed member Greg Ryan and Eddie Chapman look over Debra the Zebra, created to raise money for palliaitve care.

Design based off Prince George's zebra design

WHERE TO GO: Get away for a last-minute break

13 The Parkway, Yamba

Four properties to get away to the coast

Local Partners