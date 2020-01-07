Maclean community remember beloved piper

Alistair Wallace will be remembered by the Maclean community as a gracious and jovial man.

Alistair Wallace will be remembered by the Maclean community as a gracious and jovial man.

A GRACIOUS and jovial "larrikin", Maclean's Alistair Wallace is remembered for his exceptional talent with bagpipes, "wicked sense of humour" and gentle nature.

The Maclean and District Pipe Band Pipe Sergeant sadly passed away on Wednesday, a loss felt throughout the Lower Clarence community he was a vital part of his entire life.

Friend and colleague at Riverview Funeral Home, Hope Bennett said, "everybody loves Alistair."

"He was a gentleman, a cheeky gentleman and a really respectable man."

"He had quite a presence about him."

Mr Wallace worked alongside Mrs Bennett and her husband Alan and formed strong friendships with him and the Bennett family Riverview Funerals Staff.

Alistair Wallace will be remembered by the Maclean community as a gracious and jovial man.

On Thursday, Mrs Bennett posted a heartfelt tribute to her beloved colleague to social media.

"For many years Alistair has gently and graciously assisted us to care for families of the Clarence Valley always with a respectful, willing and happy spirit whistling as he worked," it read.

"He will be greatly missed and forever remembered for his honest and loyal contribution to yours and our family. Thank you to Alistair's beautiful family for sharing him with us."

Tomorrow, Mrs Bennett will conduct the funeral as family and friends come together to say goodbye.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the service at St James Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean at 10am followed by a Service of Burial at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery.