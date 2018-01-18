Maclean continues recovery after storm

EMERGENCY services have held an After Action Review to assess their response to the supercell storm that devastated Maclean earlier this year.

The NSW SES, NSW Fire and Rescue and the RFS responded to 115 calls made to the SES help line. The majority of calls were for damage to roofs, broken windows, trees fallen on cars as well as trees down in yards and on roads. Clarence Valley Council and Essential Energy had crews out on the road working to clear trees on roads and to begin the task of restoring power. Amazingly there were no reports of injuries to people caught up in the storm.

At the After Action Review, the questions of what did emergency services do well and what could be improved were asked, and volunteer members of the services were asked to provide responses.

Clarence Nambucca Region Controller Mike Harper knows that the meeting was a valuable one.

"We believe that the response to the storm and its aftermath was very strong and all of the agencies involved worked well together,” Mr Harper said.

"That doesn't mean that there isn't always something to learn though. As a volunteer based emergency service we are keen to learn lessons every time we work with communities and to make sure we are continually supporting those communities in the best way that we can.”

Mr Harper said the effort made by community members and volunteer organisations working together to clean up was something special to see.

"Although most buildings were made watertight fairly quickly and trees and debris was cleaned up within days, repairs to many homes and buildings still continues and will for some time,” he said.