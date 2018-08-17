Maclean crash caught on film

CCTV footage of the vehicle moments after the crash

CCTV footage of the vehicle moments after the crash Maclean Outdoor

CCTV footage has emerged of a driver who crashed a car out the front of Maclean Outdoor on Thursday evening.

At approximately 8pm, a silver Ford Futura, travelling south along River Street, Maclean collided with a median strip, continued through the Stanley Street round-a-bout and crashed through a safety barrier and the brick wall outside of Maclean Outdoor.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The vehicle also made contact with other vehicles, though no one was injured during the event.

The driver fled the scene shortly after and police are on the lookout to find them.

If you have any information, please contact Coffs/Clarence Police District on 66420222.