Photos from a single-car collision with a power pole in River Street Maclean where the driver died.
Photos from a single-car collision with a power pole in River Street Maclean where the driver died. Adam Hourigan
Maclean crash victim identified

TIM JARRETT
by
10th Aug 2019 12:09 AM
The victim in a fatal single-car accident in Maclean last Sunday has been identified as Stuart Wason of Broadwater.

The crash occurred on River Street Maclean and Coffs/Clarence police confirmed the driver's Holden Commodore station wagon collided with a parked truck before spinning and then hitting a power pole.

The force of the impact snapped the power pole in half and led to widespread power outages in the lower Clarence town.

It was believed the 47-year-old had been working in Maclean for some time.

