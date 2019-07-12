Maclean Cup set to close carnival this weekend

THE Lower Clarence is set to take over the Clarence River Jockey Club this Sunday, when the Maclean Bowling Club Maclean Cup runs to close out the 2019 July Carnival.

Traditionally a day of family fun, this year's Maclean Cup Day will be no different, with a free jumping castle, face painting and carnival rides.

As well as the kids activities, punters will be able to enjoy the live entertainment on the Westlawn, which will be sure to keep the whole family entertained away from the track.

The Kids' Fashion on the Field, supported by the Maclean Bowling Club, will have five categories for both girls and boys:

1 to 3 years of age,

4 to 6 years of age,

7 to 9 years of age,

10 to 13 years of age and,

14 to 17 years of age.

Entrants will receive a prize for entering, and there will be a girls' and boys' winner and runner-up in each category.

There are plenty of options to get to the CRJC on Sunday, with the Maclean Bowling Club offering tickets for their ferry for $95, or the bus for $60.

For more details call the Maclean Bowling Club on 66453711.

Tickets will be available at the gate at the Clarence River Jockey Club on Powell St, Grafton.