Maclean do enough to get juniors through

RUGBY LEAGUE: Maclean High shook off the rust of a long state campaign to book their place against Grafton High in the Daily Examiner Rugby leage under 14's.

To open the night Grafton High took on an inexperienced South Grafton outfit, and while the South defensive line stood firm in the early proceedings, they couldn't hang on for long.

With their outside combinations starting to gel, Grafton High began to find gaps and the tries followed, some from passing and others from well-placed chip kicks. They went into the half-time break ahead 26-0.

From the start of the second half, Grafton began to assert their dominance, keeping South Grafton without the ball for much of the half.

Finding success on the left-hand edge time and again, while the South Grafton defence held firm in the centre for the first tackles of a set, they couldn't withstand Grafton's onslaught.

Only from a short kick-off and regather did South Grafton steal a cheeky consolation try that was received well by the bench and crowd, and due reward for their effort in the face of a stronger opposition.

Maclean took the match out 40-4, with two tries each to Grafton's Josh Donovan and Kalyn Owen, and one each to Taj O'Mahoney, Keaton Stutt, Izac Gaddes and Oliver Tully while Kade Carter picked up South Grafton's only try.

In the second match, the highly fancied Maclean High side, many of their side fresh from a runner-up in the state in the high school league competition opened in the perfect way, with a side step and quick pass putting them in the first minute.

They followed quickly with another try out wide, but McAuley found their line in defence.

After spending much of the half without the ball, McAuley began to put pressure on the Maclean defence, forcing repeat sets, and when gifted a penalty from a high shot took the chance to push forward for their first try.

The kick was unsuccessful, and the two sides played positional football for the rest of the half, Maclean going to the break 10-4 ahead.

Maclean started the better of the two sides, scoring two quick tries after the break to provide a cushion.

However, again when McAuley regained the ball they found space out wide to bounce back and keep the Maclean side on their toes, and ten minutes later furthered narrowed the margin with a pushover try out wide.

Maclean finished the match with another try to win 26-12 but will look to sharpen their attack before the final, with many of their plays falling flat in the face of the McAuley defence.

For Maclean High, try scorers were Lewis O'Neil, Reece Warburton, Malik Elabbasi, Riley Anderson and Peter Kennedy while for McAuley Mitchell Dick, Jackson Kelly and Darby Smidt scored.