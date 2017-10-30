Maclean duo show form in annual Jacaranda Open

SHORT ARMED: Kyogle golfer Jenny Doig chips on to the green on the 17th hole during the Jacaranda Open.

GOLF: Maclean Golf Club has claimed the Jacaranda quinella after its teams finished first and second in the nett rankings at Grafton Women's Golf Club's annual Jacaranda Open event.

The Maclean pair of Liama Hunter and Henrietta Taranto claimed outright victory on nett score finishing the 18-hole event with a score of 47 points.

Maureen Killian and partner Elena Roylance, also from Maclean, finished one point behind the pair in second place on count back.

It was tough conditions for the 114-strong field of competitors with the hot October sun making play almost unbearable at times.

Grafton Golf Club duo Eve Macpherson and Megan Bathgate brought their local knowledge to the fore as they took victory in the scratch event, shooting 31 points off the stick while Judy McFarlane and Jean Dahl won the secret score.