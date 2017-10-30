Sport

Maclean duo show form in annual Jacaranda Open

SHORT ARMED: Kyogle golfer Jenny Doig chips on to the green on the 17th hole during the Jacaranda Open.
SHORT ARMED: Kyogle golfer Jenny Doig chips on to the green on the 17th hole during the Jacaranda Open. Matthew Elkerton

GOLF: Maclean Golf Club has claimed the Jacaranda quinella after its teams finished first and second in the nett rankings at Grafton Women's Golf Club's annual Jacaranda Open event.

The Maclean pair of Liama Hunter and Henrietta Taranto claimed outright victory on nett score finishing the 18-hole event with a score of 47 points.

Maureen Killian and partner Elena Roylance, also from Maclean, finished one point behind the pair in second place on count back.

It was tough conditions for the 114-strong field of competitors with the hot October sun making play almost unbearable at times.

Grafton Golf Club duo Eve Macpherson and Megan Bathgate brought their local knowledge to the fore as they took victory in the scratch event, shooting 31 points off the stick while Judy McFarlane and Jean Dahl won the secret score.

Topics:  golf grafton golf club jacaranda open

Grafton Daily Examiner
McAuley strong ahead of DEX Shield touch showdown

McAuley strong ahead of DEX Shield touch showdown

"Majority of our players play touch football on a weekly basis in Yamba or Grafton and that added experience is evident.”

Storms give Valley a light show

HIGH FREQUENCY: The map shows the location of all lightning strikes recorded in the Lower Clarence region in the 24 hours up to 1pm yesterday.

Conditions perfect for a rumble in the Clarence Valley this week

Harwood Bridge work damages Yamba water main

Piling work on the new Harwood Bridge.

Yamba water main damaged, causing low pressure to residences.

Shock at club's rezoning

Neighbours who had received notifications from the club about a meeting on November 22 to discuss the proposed sale of the land to Signaturecare.

Golf club neighbours look at next stage of negotiations

Local Partners

Jacaranda spells excitement at club

JACARANDA in Grafton means several things but at Grafton Greyhound Racing Club it means just two

Adamson left asking questions after confusing calls

Chris Adamson took five wickets, including one with this delivery to dismiss Harwood's top scorer Nathan Ensbey.

Harwood roll through Tucabia to claim one-day victory.

Fisherman shocked by unusual shark encounter

Ballina resident and long-time fisherman, Bernard Richter was "shocked" over an encouter with a large grey nurse shark in Ballina River.

Fisherman says he's not afraid to get back in the water