Maclean fashions keeping it in the family

FAMILY AFFAIR: EYE FOR STYLE: Rylan, Jye and Logan Cone compare their prizes from the different categories of the Maclean Bowling Club kids Fashion on the Field competitions. Adam Hourigan

MACLEAN Cup day has always brought the kids out in style, and this time it was the families that took centre billing.

Run this year by the Maclean Bowling Club, the revamped fashions format awarded both boys and girls in five age divisions, from the teenagers showing their style to the cutest babies around.

For the Cone family, being on stage has never been a problem, dancing with Studio One Dance Academy from an early age.

"They blame their older sister for that,” mum Tanya said.

"She dragged them on to stage and got them dressing up in outfits.”

However, unlike many men who let the women in their life dictate their style, Ms Cone said her boys all chose their own outfits and had their own style.

"They pick what they want. I go op shopping, and they'll choose saying 'I want that',” she said.

"Or they'll send me with an idea, Mason had some pink so he wanted something with that in it,” she said.

As for their style, Ms Cone said it varied, though middle son Logan had a particular liking to a vintage look.

"I call it old man,” she said with a laugh.

For the youngest two girl winners, sisters Addison and Makella McGuren are no stranger to a racetrack, with dad Matthew McGuren riding plenty of winners this carnival.

"I like watching daddy win at the track,” Mackella said. "But I'll be able to tell him I had a win today too.”

And cousins Phoebe Wilson and Olivia Alcock, who took the places in the girls 7-9 years section said they'd had a feeling they'd take out the race.

"We said we'd do this before we got here,” Phoebe said.

Their win came just before the race dedicated to their grandfather John Allen, and they both said it was very special they could place at a time dedicated to him.

"It's a very special day for us,” they said.