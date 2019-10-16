Firies step up to challenge in fight against disease

STEPPING UP: Maclean Fire and Rescue firefighters Andrew Tom, Samuel Headon and Boyd Moore are taking on the Firies Climb for MND on November 9.

STEPPING UP: Maclean Fire and Rescue firefighters Andrew Tom, Samuel Headon and Boyd Moore are taking on the Firies Climb for MND on November 9. Contributed

IT HAS been a busy start to the fire season for NSW firefighters, but another challenge lies ahead for a few of Maclean's Fire and Rescue volunteers.

Returning to surpass their fundraising efforts and personal times, Andrew Tom, Sam Headon and Boyd Moore will tackle Sydney Tower Eye's 1504 steps, or 98 floors, donned in 25kg of firefighting gear for the second time.

"The reason we're doing it again is to help raise money. It keeps us fit too," Mr Tom said.

The Firies Climb for MND is an annual challenge that gets 600 NSW Fire and Rescue firefighters to race to the top of the Sydney tower raising money for motor neurone disease, a terminal illness which kills at least two people in Australia every day.

MND has no known treatment. All donations go to the country's largest MND research facility at Macquarie University.

The trio raised $7500 last year. In a final push to fundraise ahead of the race on November 9, the team have organised Barefoot Bowls at Maclean Bowling Club on Saturday.

From 4pm support the cause with a sausage sizzle and prizes donated by local businesses.

Mr Tom thanked the community for their generous donations.

You can support the cause here.