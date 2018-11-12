Maclean foodies feast on food trucks

The Maclean Food Fiesta was also a time to hang out with friends. Pictured: Amity Flentjar, Laqueesha Laurie, Marliiya Laurie, Alayna Welch, Jarnda Laurie, Bigaawi Laurie and Navaia Carly.

The Maclean Food Fiesta was also a time to hang out with friends. Pictured: Amity Flentjar, Laqueesha Laurie, Marliiya Laurie, Alayna Welch, Jarnda Laurie, Bigaawi Laurie and Navaia Carly. Jenna Thompson

MACLEAN'S turnout on Saturday afternoon has cemented the future of the event and proven the Clarence Valley as a great foodie destination.

Co-organiser Matt Whalley from The Design Collective said it was a great day with between 2500 and 3000 people taking advantage of the great weather and outdoor entertainment.

"It was a really good turnout for an event this size.

"I think Yamba's Hot Rod Run contributed to the number as a lot of people did both.”

Mr Whalley said the host venue, the Maclean Bowling Club, was happy with the day.

"They did a good trade and were really easy to work with, so we will absolutely be back next year.”

Mr Whalley said he loved holding food truck events in the Clarence Valley, Yamba and Grafton already hits on their events annual calendar.

"People are so nice and appreciative here.

"We come from the Gold Coast where they are swamped with stuff and can get lethargic about these things, but the Clarence Valley really embraces it.

"The council here is really easy to work with so it's definitely worth coming down for the weekend.”

Mr Whalley said they used a mix of local food vendors and from the surrounding Northern Rivers area as the distance wasn't too far.

"It's so good to see how engaged Clarence people are with it. You can tell because they aren't on their phones the whole time. They're watching the bands, enjoying the food and being in the moment. It's nice to see that after all the work that goes into doing these events.”

The Design Collective will be back with a small foodie event set for Sunday, November 25 at the Brushgrove Hotel.