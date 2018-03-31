Maclean Gathering kicks off to big crowd

Maclean Scottish Town Dance Centre dancers take a bow to a large crowd who gathered for the Ceilidh in the Park at the Maclean Highland Gathering.

Maclean Scottish Town Dance Centre dancers take a bow to a large crowd who gathered for the Ceilidh in the Park at the Maclean Highland Gathering. Adam Hourigan

The CRACK of the drums and wail of bagpipes cut the clear night air in Maclean's main street last night as hundreds turned up to see the traditional opener for the Highland Gathering.

The Ceilidh in the Park, held in front of the newly renovated McLachlan Park showed off local bands, dancers, singers and other entertainment lit by streetlights, and provided a glimpse of what is to come today at the main event.

The day starts today with the popular parade through the streets of Maclean with 21 bands processing down the road, before the action moves to the showground.

Dancing and piping events start at 9am, with registrations for the Highland Games being taken at 10am. The official opening will take place at 12.30pm, with more competition to follow. The day will be rounded out by the massed band display at approximately 4.15pm.

Full program details can be downloaded from the website at www.macleanhighlandgathering.com.au