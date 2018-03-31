Maclean gathers for annual street parade

Big hugs in their Scottish wear for Sophie and Grace Whiting.

Big hugs in their Scottish wear for Sophie and Grace Whiting. Adam Hourigan

THE sun peeked over the Maclean skyline to illuminate the annual street parade for the Highland Gathering.

The streets were lined with people, both locals and tourists to watch more than 20 bands parade and play the best in Scottish music.

Lower Clarence Scottish Association chief Peter Smith led the parade with the Maclean District Pipe Band, competing in Grade 4 competition at the event close behind.

Bands have come from Queensland, NSW and even from Western Australia to compete in the Easter time gathering, with the main vents underway at the Maclean Showground.

Check out our range of photos from the morning procession: