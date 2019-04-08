Maclean hall plans come to life

PROPOSAL: One of the concept plans for the Maclean Community Precinct.

IT'S been a mainstay of Maclean's cityscape, and now there's a plan to give it a revamp.

Concept plans commissioned by the council last year for the Maclean Community Precinct - which includes the council chambers, Maclean Civic Hall and a new Maclean library - were presented to last week's Clarence Valley Council meeting.

And while the three plans provide an idea of what the community could get, the numbers associated with the plans make them almost pie in the sky - the third option coming in at almost $24million.

"That's just way too expensive,” the council's director of environment, planning and community Des Schroder said. "However, these are just concept plans here to be ready for funding opportunities that may come along.

"This is like what the gallery did, they had concept plans that allowed us to put it up and a business case for the new facility.

"It's obviously not something council could fund, it would rely on external funding sources, whether that's grants or development contribution to fund a significant portion of the cost.”

The first of the three plans brings the proposed cost down to almost $13million for the redevelopment, in which all three plans demolish the old Maclean Chambers building, and Mr Schroder said the build could be staged to make the project more affordable.

"The demolished area would be used as temporary park space during any build, but in many of the plans it becomes actual greenspace for the community,” he said.

"The community have told us of the need for a new hall, and the library in Maclean and in Yamba are currently one-third the size it should be to service the future.”

Improvements to the hall would include opening up the entrance area, as well as redevelopment of the stage, backstage and side areas while still retaining the heritage shell.

The plans will now go to community focus groups for further development.