Maclean helipad: Chop to it

LABOR candidate for Page Patrick Deegan's announcement to fund the restoration of the Maclean Helipad is a smart piece of politics first, and common sense prevailing second.

Coming up to the budget, I walked down the main street of Maclean asking what people wanted, and every answer had the word "helipad” near the top.

It has been near to impossible to not notice the NSW Government gleefully spruiking its surplus leading up to the budget. The proceeds of the poles and wires sale had left money overflowing from the coffers, and at the just presented budget, it was flowing, especially to our area.

$16m for new hospital facilities, $7m for the gallery and various other pieces of the pie, but yet the seemingly less expensive helipad was a notable omission.

And while Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis kept the word out there by saying the project was very much still a "high priority” - there has been little movement publically since, and many residents of Maclean feel a little gipped.

So, in an obvious bit of politics, the announcement yesterday, on top of the Coalition's federal woes, give the residents of Maclean hope that their vital piece of health infrastructure will be brought up to standard.

It is a promise that is sure to be matched by the incumbent, but the better thing to do would be for the state government to get in first and just do it. It may be good politics, but it's the right thing to do for our area.