Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Maclean Hospital helipad needs to be replaced to cope with the new, bigger helicopters being used to transport patients.
The Maclean Hospital helipad needs to be replaced to cope with the new, bigger helicopters being used to transport patients. Adam Hourigan
Health

Maclean helipad decision could come before election says MP

Tim Howard
by
21st Oct 2018 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MACLEAN Hospital should know if it will get a new helipad for emergency helicopter services before the March State election.

MP for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said he has spoken with the Health Minister Brad Hazzard about the problem.

"It's not something that will be part of the election," he said. "Hopefully it will be decided before the election.

"I'm confident we will get the money for it."

Mr Gulaptis said the helipad was a critical piece of infrastructure for the hospital.

"Since the (Westpac) Helicopter Rescue Service switched to its new, bigger choppers, the old helipad has needed replacing.

"I understand the new helicopters are bigger and offer more in-flight capabilities for their patient, but the trade off is we need to provide the capability for them to land and take off in a manner that's in keeping with the critical role they play."

Mr Gulaptis said the helicopter service played a key role in allowing Maclean Hospital to function effectively.

"There are a lot of services Maclean Hospital can't deliver, but with a helicopter service that allows patients to be flown out to other areas, it allows Maclean to be remain an effective part of the health district."

The issues has even crossed the line politically into Federal politics with the ALP's candidate for Page, Patrick Deegan, pledging $750,000 for he helipad upgrade last month.

Mr Deegan said people in Maclean had repeatedly told him the new helipad was a top priority for the local community and had been frustrated that their calls have been ignored.

"Kevin Hogan and the federal and state Liberals have done nothing about the closure of the old helipad for almost 18 months, forcing patients to be transferred by ambulance from a nearby field," Mr Deegan said.

brad hazzard chris gulaptis health helipad maclean hospital westpace life saver rescue helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    MP petitions own government over hospital funding priority

    premium_icon MP petitions own government over hospital funding priority

    Health State MP Chris Gulaptis has enlisted the help of the people to remind the State Government of top priority given to funding a new Grafton hospital.

    Man killed by lightning in NSW

    Man killed by lightning in NSW

    Weather Severe storm activity is heading for the state this afternoon

    9 exciting things to do this weekend

    9 exciting things to do this weekend

    News What's on this weekend in the Valley

    Homicide squad works with strikeforce on fatal shooting

    premium_icon Homicide squad works with strikeforce on fatal shooting

    News How the deceased gunshot victim came to be in tray of a crashed ute?

    Local Partners