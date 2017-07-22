Maclean High among top four soccers sides in NSW

ON A HIGH: Maclean High School's open girls football team are through to the final four in the NSW Combined High School's knockout competition.

FOOTBALL: There is a spirit in the Maclean High School open girl's football side that is undeniable.

And it was on full display as the side showed their determination and will to win their NSW Combined High Schools knockout quarter final this week.

In front of a strong local crowd at Barry Watts Oval, Maclean was too strong against Tomaree High School, beating the Port Stephens side 2-1.

The win pushes Maclean through to the semi-finals and the top four schools from the 315 that entered the competition.

It was fast-paced action from the opening whistle with Maclean going a goal up in the opening minutes thanks to the right boot of star Sarah Skinner.

Skinner landed the early blow with a picture-perfect free kick from 25 metres out, which she pushed past the Tomaree wall and beyond the reach of the keeper.

But Tomaree was not willing to lay down easily and soon they had drawn the scores level with a well-timed one-on-one effort on Maclean keeper Lizzy Hyne at the 10th minute mark.

The game settled back into a steady rhythm of attack and counter-attack before Maclean edged on top but weren't able to convert on three close occasions going to the break 1-1.

Despite Tomaree having all the advantage early in the second half Hyne and her defence, including the uncompromising Shanyn Hammond, were posing an impenetrable force.

Maclean went back on the attack and found the winning goal through Skinner's second after a Kayli Ohlmus through ball.