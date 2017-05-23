Maclean High brings the colour to blonde production

Saskia Ramsey is fabulous in her role of Elle in a scene from rehearsals for Maclean High's production of Legally Blonde: The Musical.

OH MY GOD! It's only a few days until the curtain goes up on Maclean High School's newest production, and already the cast are frantically running back and forth across stage screaming at each other to "Shut up!"

And director Matt Fisher is not worried in the slightest. This is the opening scene.

The mayhem comes as the High School presents its musical "Legally Blonde: The Musical" and Mr Fisher says the production is high energy from start to finish.

Maclean High's Legally Blonde: Some of the action at rehearsals for Maclean High School's production of Legally Blonde: The Musical

"They say never to work with kids and animals, but we're taking on both" he laughed.

"It's a two and a half hour show, and including the cast and production, there are more than 50 students involved - with even a few staff members on stage as well.

"And two dogs as well."

A scene from rehearsals for Maclean High's production of Legally Blonde: The Musical. Adam Hourigan

And while the show follows the rollercoaster ride portrayed in the popular movie, and now Broadway show, for Saskia Ramsay, who plays the lead role of Elle Woods, there is a few tricky moments through the show.

"It's the costume changes, I think there's nine and they come really quickly in parts," she said.

"I have to really go not to miss my cues.

"The whole show has been so much fun to be in though, and I love the movie. I get to be Rhys Witherspoon."

The show will open in a blaze of colour and song this Friday night, and runs Friday and Saturday this week, and Friday to Sunday next week at the Maclean Civic hall.

Tickets can be purchased from the Maclean uniform shop, or directly from the school.