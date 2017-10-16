21°
Maclean High duo among best in state

SONGSTRESS: Maneesha Davis, 18, has been nominated for an Encore performance for the best in HSC Music performances. Adam Hourigan Photography
Adam Hourigan
by

A MILD-mannered master of guitar and a sweet songstress from Maclean High have been given the best possible news about their HSC just in time for their exams.

Maneesha Davis, 18, and Travis Carlisle, 17, have been short-listed for the showcase Encore concert for the best in HSC Music performances this year. They will now submit an audition tape alongside the other high-ranking performers to see if they can show their stuff on the stage of the Sydney Opera House next year.

For Maneesha, she said it was a huge shock to be nominated, but it was a wonderful reward for years of hard work and training her voice.

"I started singing at my primary school... and when I first started I couldn't do it well, and it took a lot of training to get my voice and learn the techniques,” she said.

"It's definitely been rewarding, I've put a lot of work into what I do.”

Maneesha sang three classical pieces and a piece of musical theatre from Oklahoma for her four pieces, and said was drawn to the theatrical nature of the works.

"I had a fascination it, I used to love the classical and opera singers, and then I was drawn towards theatre because I like the drama side of it. I love acting and it's something I incorporated into the performance.”

Maclean High School HSC Music student Travis Carlisle plays guitar in his room. Adam Hourigan

On the other side of the musical spectrum, Travis rocked the examiners with a presentation of two songs by guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, an acoustic Led Zeppelin number and Metallica's Master of Puppets.

"One of the attractions of the music course was that could I present in the style that I wanted and be treated the same...and I've always liked rock, especially the stuff that is more impressive and fun to play,” he said.

Travis has played guitar for eight years.

"I love to be able to hear a song you like and to be able to go 'I can play that'. I still like that feeling, and I like for people to enjoy what I'm playing,” he said.

Both students had attended the Encore performance on an excursion and said they were amazed they had the chance to be one of the performers on the Opera House stage.

"We went to Encore, and it was so cool, and you think there's a lot of people in NSW able to be part of this, and now here I am,” Travis said.

Maneesha paid tribute to both her classmates and teachers.

"Our teachers have been really dedicated and go out of their way to help us succeed,” she said.

"The students all feed off each other and always help each other out. We're just like one big family.”

