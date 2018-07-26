Maclean High finishes on top in tight league tag tussle

ALL SMILES: Maclean High league tag team celebrate a try in the final between Maclean High and McAuley Catholic College.

LEAGUE TAG: In a tight tussle that went down to the wire Fiona Vesper proved the difference for Maclean High School, who came out on top with a 10-4 win over McAuley Catholic College in The Daily Examiner Shield League Tag final.

The first half was contained with neither team able to earn an upper hand in the arm wrestle, but as the defence lines of both teams tired gaps started to open.

Linebreaks from both teams threatened to crack open the game but scrambling defence kept teams scoreless through the opening stages of the first half.

Vesper was dangerous in the first half, but while she managed to find herself through the first line of defence McAuley were able to come up with the crucial tags needed.

It was McAuley who scored first with a try from Georgia Kroehnert out wide, and with the conversion unsuccessful McAuley hit he lead 4-0.

On the stroke of half-time Maclean showed what they're capable of with Charlotte Williams and Melanie Laurie both making their way through gaps in the defence but desperate tagging denied Maclean the chance to post any points in the first half.

The second half started strong for Maclean with Vesper through the line again. Her dazzling footwork left would-be McAuley defenders in her wake but she was stopped by McAuley fullback Lillian Doyle in a try-saving tag.

McAuley's Josie Green showed a clean pair of heels soon after and burned down the touchline but was brought down accidentally by a Maclean player attempting a tag to be denied a try.

Maclean finally crossed the line through Destinee Walker. The conversion was waved away, locking the scores at 4-4.

Again it was Vesper who led the way for Maclean and a linebreak almost saw Maclean hit the lead but the attacker was chased down.

However, Vesper found a way through the tiring McAuely defence. Williams kicked the goal to ice the 10-4 victory to Maclean.