Maclean High hands over donations

STUDENTS from Maclean High School have donated $300 and non-perishable groceries to the Bogan Shire Drought Appeal, to help drought-stricken farmers.

The students passed through the shire last week, making a stop at the Big Bogan during their 19-day Central Australian excursion, to make the donation.

Deputy principal and infrastructure leader Liza Hamilton said both the high school and primary school communities rallied to host drives for two communities along their journey.

"I know how tough everyone's doing it so I just thought I'm doing this trip with the kids we need to get them to see the devastation of drought,” Ms Hamilton said.

"As a school community we put something together and then we decided we may as well do two drops, one at Coonabarabran and this was our second choice which is Nyngan.”

Bogan Shire Mayor Ray Donald, on behalf of the Bogan Shire Drought Appeal collected the donations.

Cr Donald thanked the school community, and gave a brief history of natural disaster in the Bogan Shire and the way the town had continued to rally together to recover from desperate times.

Ms Hamilton said the trip and visit to Nyngan gave the students a greater understanding of what nature could do to communities, and taught them the importance of helping each other.

Students present a cheque to Mayor Ray Donald. Maclean High School

"A lot of (the kids) have not been over the Great Dividing Range, and for them this is a really great experience to look at different environments, different communities and how we all work as a big country,” Ms Hamilton said.

"You just relate, and I want the kids to understand what it's like to live in rural and regional and remote Australia.

"It's really important that kids understand exactly how things work, whether it's climate change or politics, how people and communities rally together.

"And if they ever leave our community, which we encourage them to do, they will go into other communities and help out.”

The students will travel to Broken Hill and into South Australia.

They will then tour around Central Australia, seeing the sights including Uluru, Kings Canyon and Alice Springs, then into Western Queensland, stopping in Toowoomba before making their way back home.

The excursion allows students to see iconic geographic landforms as well as unique communities in three states and one territory.