Maclean High help our next entreprenuers

BUDDING BUSINESS LEADERS: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis with some of Maclean High School's budding entrepreneurs and teacher Sarah Bramwell.

BUDDING BUSINESS LEADERS: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis with some of Maclean High School's budding entrepreneurs and teacher Sarah Bramwell. Contributed

MACLEAN High School has been chosen as one of 21 regional NSW schools to deliver a NSW Government-funded initiative that will strengthen connections between local industry and secondary school communities in areas and support students in planning their future career pathways.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said the Entrepreneurial Learning in Action program will be offered to students in Years 9 and 10 Maclean High, giving them the opportunity to develop entrepreneurial skills that will make them more employable.

"Teachers at the school will deliver the program in curriculum that is been developed and managed by entrepreneurial education provider Startup Business International,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Maclean High School business studies/commerce teacher Sarah Bramwell, said the initiative was a great opportunity for students in regional areas.

"By offering exposure to industry experts our students are provided with an invaluable learning experience, which will not only provide inspiration for our prospective entrepreneurs, but also lead to enhanced educational outcomes,” Ms Bramwell said.

Startup Business International Education and program director Liz Jackson said it is great to see regional NSW school principals embracing the idea of entrepreneurship and how it helps students to develop soft skills such as strategic thinking and collaboration.

"Students in the program are guided by teachers and mentors from local industry, but ultimately the ideas come from the students, which is an evolution in education,” Ms Jackson said.