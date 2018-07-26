Maclean High hold strong for Opens final victory

OPENS: Maclean High School put their 2017 The Daily Examiner Shield final loss behind them with a 18-16 victory over South Grafton High School at McKittrick Park on Wednesday night.

It was South Grafton that struck first through hooker Jack Gull out wide to give his team an early lead.

Maclean were quick to strike back when fullback Gordon Ugle scooped the ball up close to his tryline after a South Grafton error and made them pay, streaking through broken play, but he was brought down 20m out. However on the next play Maclean capitalised through a try to Brian Anderson to level the scores. The conversion attempt from five-eighth Nathan Hollis was successful and Maclean hit the lead 6-4.

It was sleight of hand from Gull that found Jed Kutz on his inside, who barged his way across the line to put South Grafton in front. Kye Pearce was on target for his second conversion to take the score to 10-6.

Maclean received a penalty from a lifting tackle on the stroke of half-time and Ugle gave the Bats a flash of opportunity before he was brought down, with SGHS leading MHS 10-6 at half-time.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Bats were presented with a golden opportunity to put first points on the board in the second half through a South Grafton error, but solid defence held Maclean at bay.

There was no denying Maclean had the upper hand when they worked their way down the field through some solid forward hit-ups which saw lock Jake Mills bust through the South Grafton line to score, and Hollis added the extras to put Maclean in front 12-10.

AnMaclean error in the next set put South Grafton on the front foot and they went on the attack, but a poor ball from dummy half eased the tension on the Maclean line.

South Grafton and Maclean were both reduced to 12 men halfway through the second half, but from the penalty Maclean found some space out wide and winger Robert Cameron crossed the line. Hollis again added the two points to take the score 18-10.

With less than 10 minutes remaining, a line-break from Gull saw the hooker cut through into the backline and earn his team a penalty. On the second tackle of the set, backrower Ben Liyou broke his way over the line to get his team back in the game, and the Pearce conversion reduced the margin to 18-16.

With two minutes left on the clock both teams had a case of the drops with the ball being turned over cheaply in the middle of the field, however a penalty to Maclean gave them the chance to see out a narrow two-point win.

Sitting on the sidelines, Maclean coach Hughie Stanley said he had a few nerves in the closing stages of the game where South Grafton looked to have all the momentum.

"I knew the boys in the end would be able to hold out,” Stanley said.

"We trained really hard and I had full faith in the boys. I told them in my speech before the game I wouldn't have traded any of them for anyone else.

They're a good bunch of blokes and they're pretty deadly.”

Stanley said after last year's heartbreaking loss, the win meant a lot to the team.

"It's something very special for our boys - we didn't get it last year and it's good to bring the trophy back home to Maclean,” he said.