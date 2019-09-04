Maclean High School out for DEX Shield dominance

NEW THREADS: Maclean High School's league tag team in their new jerseys, with design work by local artist Krystal Randall and sponsored by headspace.

NEW THREADS: Maclean High School's league tag team in their new jerseys, with design work by local artist Krystal Randall and sponsored by headspace. Jarrard Potter

RUGBY LEAGUE: When Maclean High School's league tag team takes to the field against Grafton High in the DEX Shield this afternoon, they will be hoping their new jersey, featuring an Indigenous design artwork, will be a good omen.

The playing strips were designed by local artist Krystal Randall, who said the designs look amazing on the players.

"The artwork reflects girl's yarning circles, and I think they look great,” she said.

"Hopefully it will be a good sign for the girls, and I'll be there to cheer them on.”

Headspace manager Jason Grimes said he was proud the organisation could continue its association with rugby league, having previously got behind the Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels.

"When we established headspace, even though it's in Grafton, it belongs to the whole Clarence Valley,” he said.

"Young people in Maclean and Yamba are just as valuable to us as young people in Grafton, and that's what this is about.

"Since being involved in different sporting clubs we're seeing people coming into information from their peers about us.”

Maclean High's under-14 and league tag teams will kick off the school's Daily Examiner Shield rugby league competition, and after cleaning up at last year's tournament the school will be keen to put in another strong showing.

Maclean High coach Hughie Stanley said he was confident the school would put in another strong performance in this year's DEX Shield.

"I think girls will go a long way,” he said.

"They proved themselves with the Magpies this year and I think they'll go a long way.”

"I've got 65 kids enrolled in the rugby league program this year and they've done a really good job, the boys heading down to the country championships, etc.”

GAME DAY: Maclean High School's league tag team will play Grafton High at 5.20pm, with the under-14s in action at 4.30pm against McAuley Catholic College.