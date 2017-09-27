MACLEAN High School's P&C president Sarah Armstrong has hit out at the New High School Lower Clarence group's new petition which labels the schools as "outdated, problematic and in desperate need of replacement”.

Ms Armstrong said the P&C was very disappointed by comments made by the New High School Lower Clarence group, which has been advocating for the construction of a second high school.

"We as the parent group are very proud of the school, and we take objection to the comments that have been made in previous articles in the paper about their claims there needs to be a new school because Maclean High School is struggling,” she said.

"All of that is nonsense. The claims they're making that the high school needs to be moved or a new one built because it's not reaching adequate standards in academic results or health standards is also wrong. It would be important for any group lobbying for a new school to be transparent about their aims and objectives and I am not sure that this is the case with this group's petition. Their statements about the school are not based on accurate information about what MHS offers its students.

"We have a perfectly adequate physical environment at the school, and we've been making efforts to safeguard the health and well-being of all who study and work at the school, with one element being the need to reduce the impact of the flying fox colony on the school, being mindful of environmental issues.

"There is no money and not a sufficient population growth to warrant a new high school, so it's not something that we as parents and community members need to be wasting our time thinking about. We need to be thinking about ways to enhance and support the current school.”

Ms Armstrong said the P&C was committed to looking at ways to reduce the impact of the flying fox colony on the school, with a number of options being considered.

"We've been looking at reducing the trees in which the flying foxes roost in and around the school, increasing the coverage and protection for students and staff in their day-to-day life, and increasing air conditioning and the cleanliness of the school,” she said.

"Some of our members do say a wider dispersal is needed, but our position is that we want to focus on what creates the best environment for the school's staff and students.

"There still needs to be a significant amount work to be done to reduce the footprint of the flying foxes on school grounds.”

Earlier this year Edwina Cameron restarted the push to disperse the flying fox colony from the Maclean High School grounds, and argues changing the location of the school is not an answer.

"This is a very one-sided so called solution and they are missing the fact that the bats impact on more that just the school,” she said.

"Even if the Department of Education came to the party and promised to do something it would be years down the track and millions of dollars.

"The bats have already multiplied to move closer to residents and up the gully. If they are not removed soon numbers will only increase and the town will suffer.”