Maclean High School untouchable

WINNERS: The bats were flying as Maclean High made it three from four with the senior boys' title during The Daily Examiner Shield Touch Football Championships at Yamba Sports Fields on Angourie Rd.

TOUCH FOOTBALL: Maclean High School again proved its dominance on the touch football field, with the school winning three of the four grades of this year's The Daily Examiner Shield Touch Football Championships.

Maclean High School teacher and DEX Shield co-ordinator Kylie Lowe said the schools were glad to get on the field on Monday night after the first attempt was washed out.

"Everyone was excited to play, and it was quite a successful competition,” she said. "We already had one postponement so we were very happy it didn't rain.”

Lowe said the benefits of having a local touch competition were clear and reflected Maclean High School's performance.

"Maclean High School has always been really strong because of the competition in Yamba which came out in the results,” she said.

"McAuley Catholic College won the senior girls competition but ironically two of their key players play in Yamba so they have that experience.

"There's definitely a lot of talent at Maclean High which is always great to have, and there's some talented up and coming girls and boys so it'll be interesting to see how they'll continue through the years.”

Players of the series awards, which were voted on by all the coaches from the schools, went to Mia Wright from Maclean High School for junior girls, Tom Mullins from McAuley College for junior boys, Lyteeka Currie from McAuley College for senior girls and Bowen Sheen from St Andrew's Christian School for senior boys.

Lowe thanked all the schools involved, as well as the Yamba Touch Association for hosting the competition and all the volunteers who made the event possible.

"It's our hope to see this competition grow into the future, and it'd be great if we could get South Grafton High School and Grafton High School back on board next year,” Lowe said. "It would be great for the competition to have them back playing.”

RESULTS

Senior boys: Maclean High School (first past the post)

Senior girls: McAuley College def Maclean High School 3-1

Junior boys: Maclean High School def McAuley College

Junior girls: Maclean High School def McAuley College