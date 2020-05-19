Maclean High School’s O’Neill leading the way

MACLEAN High School’s Melissa O’Neill has achieved an ‘Exemplary’ Project Award for Leadership Development Initiative.

Ms O’Neill participated in the LDI run by the Department of Education Leadership and High-Performance Unit last year when her project submission focusing on changing teaching practice was recognised as one of 20 “exemplary” presentations.

Maclean High technology support officer Erin Josey said Ms O’Neill was delighted to hear her result earlier this month.

“Melissa was overwhelmed when she opened the email on May 6, advising her of her Exemplary Project Award,” Ms Josey said.

She said the result had been years in the making, being put into effect late last year by school faculty.

“Melissa’s LDI journey began in November 2018 with an interest in doing something that would change teaching practice and allow her to develop her leadership skills,” she said.

“Melissa went on to design a unit of work driven by activated learning strategies to be delivered by the English faculty during term 4 of 2019.”

Ms Josey said the staff took on O’Neills initiative with open arms as they worked with the student to create what was dubbed as an “exemplary” project.

“The faculty were highly supportive and engaged in the Term 4 unit, and found it highly rewarding initiating changes in the way student thinking and reflection is triggered during lessons. The faculty were highly supportive and engaged in the Term 4 unit, and all teachers noted the profound effect on the engagement of students,” Ms said.

Ms O’Neill will look to take that confidence as she moves towards an outstanding career in her chosen craft.