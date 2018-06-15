Maclean High soars during DEX Shield rounds

ABOVE: Maclean High's Joshua Hippi carries players with him as he runs during the opening round of the Max Godbee Memorial Daily Examiner Shield.

ABOVE: Maclean High's Joshua Hippi carries players with him as he runs during the opening round of the Max Godbee Memorial Daily Examiner Shield. Adam Hourigan

RUGBY LEAGUE: It has been a breeding ground for some of the Clarence Valley's best rugby league stars, and Maclean High proved its might once again this week on the opening night of the Max Godbee Memorial Daily Examiner Shield.

The Bats were unstoppable in all three grades winning through to the finals in under-14s, league tag and the blue riband Opens event.

It was a proud moment for Maclean High rugby league co-ordinator Donna Watts who had brought in the big guns in the form of Lower Clarence Magpies leader Hugh Stanley to help coach the sides.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Daily Examiner Shield event co-ordinator Janita Cooper said she was very pleased with the way all schools conducted themselves on the night and was looking forward to the finals night on June 27.

"Congratulations for six wonderful games of league,” she said. "And what a crowd, the atmosphere was great, there was plenty of cheering.”

FINALS NIGHT

Finals

U14s: Maclean High v South Grafton High

League Tag: Maclean High v McAuley College

Opens: Maclean High v South Grafton High

Consolation Finals

U14s: McAuley College v Grafton High

League Tag: Grafton High v South Grafton High

Opens: McAuley College v Woolgoolga High