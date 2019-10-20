Menu
DOMINANT: Maclean High were too good at the 2018 Daily Examiner touch football gala day in Yamba.
Sport

Maclean High the team to beat in DEX touch football gala day

Mitchell Keenan
by
20th Oct 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEX SHIELD TOUCH: Maclean High School will again be out to assert their footy dominance at the Daily Examiner Shield touch football gala day at the Yamba Angourie Sports Field tomorrow.

The Bats have had a top year in footy with their under-13 boys' side making the state championship final as well as claiming wins in the junior and senior boys' competitions at the DEX Shield rugby league earlier this year.

Skilled with ball in hand, Maclean were undefeated at last year's touch gala day and they will be looking to do the same with some incredibly talented young stars in their senior and junior boys' and girls' sides.

GAME DAY: Junior boys, junior girls, senior boys and senior girls from Clarence Valley high schools go head to head at Yamba Angourie Sports Field tomorrow from 4pm with finals finishing at 7.30pm.

