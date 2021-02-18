Maclean High to snap shut mobile phone use

The Yondr mobile phone pouch system that Maclean High is about to implement to stop their use at schools

Maclean High School will begin a new trial of technology designed to keep kids’ heads out of their phones while at school.

And despite some backlash through social media, they point to the success of the program at another Clarence Valley school as proof it works.

The school will partner with Yondr to become a phone-free space.

Posting on their Facebook page, the school said while they understood phones are a great utility, they had increasingly become a source of distraction, anti-social behaviour and conflict both at home and at school.

“The Yondr Program employs a simple, lockable pouch that stores a mobile phone. Every student will secure their phone in a personally assigned Yondr pouch when they arrive at school,” it said.

“Students will maintain possession of their phones and will not use them until their pouches are opened at the end of the school day. Students are required to bring their Yondr pouch to and from school each day and are responsible for.”

The new program has caused a lot of questions from people in the community through the school’s social media, questioning the need for the hard lockdown, and also whether it would cause delays and other hindrances.

However, Maclean High School principal Greg Court said the school had strong support from the parent body and had conducted extensive consultation.

“We’ve had great reports from many other schools about the benefits, and are really looking forward to seeing those come through at Maclean High,” he said.

One of those schools is Grafton High School, who introduced the system under former principal Peter South.

Grafton High School’s relieving principal Scott Dinham said they had also implemented the system with consultation with staff and parents to great success.

“Students quickly got used to not having their phones during the day, and there’s been much more positive social interaction during breaks, like a renewed interest in card games and informal sport on the oval,” he said.

“Plus it’s very gratifying that students have reported increased focus in senior classes.”

A Department of Education spokesman saidat Grafton High all students were provided with a pouch which they kept locked during the day, whether they have a phone or not.

“The students lock them at the start of the day and use unlocking stations on the school gates as they leave,” he said.

“Staff may occasionally confirm pouches are locked during the day.

“Maclean High School will continue to refer to other schools’ experience in how best to use the pouches when they are delivered.”

The spokesman said mobile phones were banned in all NSW government primary schools.