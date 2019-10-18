Menu
Maclean High students show part of their Rivers of Learning curriculum at the school.
Education

Maclean High's renowned Rivers of Learning on Show

18th Oct 2019 1:00 AM
MACLEAN High's River of Learning program has been lauded nationwide this year, and as part of the 53 Islands festival this weekend you can see the program first-hand.

The school with throw the doors of the library open this Saturday between 10am-3pm for the Community Open Day.

The display will comprise of curriculum resources and archives that highlights the significance of the river from the Yaegl perspective.

It will also feature aspects of the River of Learning Program which has been part of the school's curriculum over the past 10 years.

With displays of films, art, weaving and historical archives, there is plenty to see and the wider community is invited to see what has gained Maclean High nationwide nomination for their curriculum.

Deputy Principal Instruction Leader Aboriginal Students at Maclean High Liza Hamilton said the school was looking forward to opening up the library on Saturday.

