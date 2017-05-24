Safety audit closes Maclean Hospital helipad

THE helipad attached to Maclean District Hospital has been closed after a safety audit of landing sites.

Chief Executive Northern NSW Local health District Wayne Jones said an independent safety audit of helicopter landing sites (HLS) in Northern NSW Local Health District (NNSW LHD) was recently conducted, benchmarking existing helipads against new safety and engineering guidelines.

"The audit identified that the elevated landing site at Maclean District Hospital does not meet the new guidelines and has been closed," he said.

"NNSW LHD is undertaking further work to determine the costs associated with ensuring the Maclean HLS meets these standards."

After consultation between NNSW LHD and NSW Ambulance, a temporary helicopter landing site will be at the McIntyre's Airfield on Northbank Road at Palmers Channel, 12km away, while options for the new permanent landing site are being explored in consultation with aviation experts and the Clarence Valley Council.

"NNSW LHD is working closely with NSW Ambulance to ensure there is no disruption to helicopter retrieval services," Mr Jones said.

