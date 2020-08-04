Maclean interchange gets opening date

Progress shots of the Maclean Interchange shot in June, will open in the coming weeks.

Progress shots of the Maclean Interchange shot in June, will open in the coming weeks.

The Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade is continuing its streak of openings with the Maclean interchange to fully open to traffic tomorrow (Wednesday) night.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said motorists right up and down the North Coast, as well as the local community, would be excited to use the new interchange, which will improve access to the new highway and surrounding towns.

State Member for Clarence and Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure Chris Gulaptis said the new interchange would provide safe and quick access to the new motorway, and improved access to the communities of Townsend, Gulmarrad and Brooms Head.

“The new interchange has been landscaped, featuring several native cabbage tree palms found locally in the lower Clarence Valley, and will feature improved pedestrian and cyclist access,” Mr Gulaptis said.

The new Maclean interchange section of the Pacific Highway

“It’s great to see the Pacific Highway upgrade powering ahead, with both lanes set to open between Maclean and the Yamba interchange in the coming weeks.

“This will mean a full run of dual carriageway from Glenugie to Harwood as well as open interchanges at Glenugie, Tyndale, Maclean, Yamba at Harwood, and Iluka.”

“The interchange will improve safety and efficiency for all motorists as the Woolgoolga to Ballina project, the final piece of the $15 billion Pacific Highway upgrade to make the journey safer from Hexham to the Queensland border, powers ahead,” Mr Hogan said.

“The Pacific Highway upgrade is now about 89 per cent complete, creating more than 3000 jobs between Woolgoolga to Ballina alone, and injecting millions of dollars into local economies.

“The opening of the Maclean interchange tomorrow means that temporary traffic arrangements will remain in place for some weeks to allow for finishing work to be carried out.

“Bypassed town signage has been installed to the north and south of the new interchange to encourage motorists to visit Maclean and support the local economy.”

Electronic message signs will provide wayfinding information, and motorists should be aware of traffic management and reduced speed limits though the area while work continues to build the upgrade.

Motorists are asked to access Live Traffic and plan ahead to avoid any potential delays.

For more information about the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, contact the project team on 1800 778 900 (dial 1) or email w2b@pacificcomplete.com.au.