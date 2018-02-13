Relief for Maclean-Lawrence commuters

COMMUTERS between Lawrence and Maclean can now take the usual road home.

Riverbank restoration works on the Maclean-Lawrence Road are now complete and all detours have been removed.

Traffic restrictions have been in place since flooding in March caused severe subsidence of the riverbank and threatened the road surface. Riverbank stabilisation work, which started in November after the Clarence Valley Council received natural disaster relief funding, is now complete.

Council's works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said council appreciated the patience of motorists during the work.

"It was a big job and I know motorists were inconvenienced, but most understood this was a matter beyond council's control," he said.

"I'm sure regular users will be relieved the work is now finished."

Mr Anderson said work would now start on similar repairs to the riverbank on Goodwood Island and there would be traffic disruptions there while work was being done.

As there is no alternative route available delays would be inevitable. However the work crew will work with motorists to achieve reasonable access.

"We ask drivers to be patient again and apologise for any inconvenience," he said.