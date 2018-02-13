Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Relief for Maclean-Lawrence commuters

Allan Reinikka

COMMUTERS between Lawrence and Maclean can now take the usual road home.

Riverbank restoration works on the Maclean-Lawrence Road are now complete and all detours have been removed.

Traffic restrictions have been in place since flooding in March caused severe subsidence of the riverbank and threatened the road surface. Riverbank stabilisation work, which started in November after the Clarence Valley Council received natural disaster relief funding, is now complete.

Council's works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said council appreciated the patience of motorists during the work.

"It was a big job and I know motorists were inconvenienced, but most understood this was a matter beyond council's control," he said.

"I'm sure regular users will be relieved the work is now finished."

Mr Anderson said work would now start on similar repairs to the riverbank on Goodwood Island and there would be traffic disruptions there while work was being done.

As there is no alternative route available delays would be inevitable. However the work crew will work with motorists to achieve reasonable access.

"We ask drivers to be patient again and apologise for any inconvenience," he said.

Topics:  clarence river clarence valley council flooding lawrence maclean

Grafton Daily Examiner
Truck ablaze at service station early this morning

Truck ablaze at service station early this morning

A B-DOUBLE was engulfed in flames at a service station by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

IT'S HOT! But nothing like last year's record

Blues Brew & Barbecues musicians from left, Minnie Marks, and Hussy Hicks' Jules and Leesa Gentz brought their heatbusting weapons of choice to handle Sunday's record breaking temperature.

High humidity and hot heat, but no record temps today

Rural property sends Facebook wild

ATTENTION TO DETAIL: The inside of the first house at 21 Peckham Road in Ewingar.

Kingsview Park Farm property on market

Woman’s horror after serving maggot-infested bread to friend

Belinda Lee shows maggots in the bun she bought from Bakers Delight.

“But (it’s) still in my mind. I can’t forget, I can’t erase this."

Local Partners